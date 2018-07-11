Raymond G. Haack, 80, Waite Park

September 13, 1937 - July 11, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Raymond G. Haack, age 80, who passed away Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Paul Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Living Waters Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church.

Raymond Gale Haack was born Sept. 13, 1937 in Ocheyedan, IA to John & Marie (Mullenberg) Haack. He was the youngest of six children. At age 12, his family moved to a farm north of Lake Benton. Ray served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Janet Larsen on Dec. 19, 1959 in Tyler, MN. They lived in Tyler, moved to Westbrook and raised five kids. In 1979 Ray bought the Rowena Elevator. In 1996, they moved to Starbuck and bought the Lakeview Campground & Motel. Ray enjoyed life to the fullest, visiting with everyone, fishing, hunting, fixing things, and playing with his grandkids. He was a friendly person who was enjoyable to be around and always made others feel comfortable.