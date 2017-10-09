Raymond F. “Red” Eveslage, 96, St. Cloud

March 15, 1921 - October 5, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Raymond F. “Red” Eveslage, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.

Raymond was born on March 15, 1921 to Joseph and Anna (Wickman) Eveslage in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1939. He Honorably Served his country in the United States Airforce during World War II in the European Theater. He married Mary Schwinghammer on September 17, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together, they made their home in St. Cloud. Ray worked as a metal finisher for Frigidaire and Electrolux. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After his retirement, he enjoyed going camping in his RV and fishing.

Ray is survived by his children, Jane (Dale) Reuter, of Sauk Rapids, Annette (Patrick) O’Neil, of St. Cloud, Rita Scheeler, of Pierz, Mary Jo Opatz, of Avon and Mark (Janelle), of Cold Spring; son-in-law, Eugene Kolbinger, of Becker; 22 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary on January 7, 2014; daughter, Joan Kolbinger; brothers, Arnold and Ervin; sister, Bernice Michalski and sons-in-law, Michael Scheeler and Cletus Opatz.

A special thank you to Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins for their excellent care over the past years.