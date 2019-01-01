Raymond Borash, 96, Little Falls

August 31, 1922 - December 31, 2018

Raymond Borash, 96 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, December 31 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 4 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Matthew Langer officiating, a visitation will be held on Thursday, January 3 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9: 30-10:30 AM on Friday morning at the funeral home. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 PM followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Raymond Borash was born on August 31, 1922 in Flensburg, Minnesota to the late Jacob and Anna (Knopik) Boras. Raymond grew up in the Pike Creek Township area and attended Pike Creek Township country school. Following his schooling he worked on his family’s farm for a few years. He was united in marriage to Helen Cichy on May 14, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, the couple later divorced. Raymond worked the following jobs throughout his life; mail truck driver and was a janitor for Cross Roads Mall and Shopko in St. Cloud. His children remember Saturday meals with Ray at Old Country Buffett and Alvie’s Restaurant in St. Cloud. Ray enjoyed his trips to the casino, tinkering especially with clocks, fishing, visiting with friends and workers at Arby’s and McDonalds and spending time with his children. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and was a faithful member opening all the local Little Falls Catholic Churches for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laurene Borash, Sue Borash, Thomas Borash, Charmaine (Scott) Hanson and Faith Thomas; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel and Jacob Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Anna Boras; siblings, Frank Boras, Peter (Rose) Borash, Joseph (Marie) Borash, Angeline (John) Bzdok, Frances Boras, Josephine Boras, Blanche (Rudy) Lutzke, Mary (Gust) Lutzke, Sr. Mary Claudia Boras and Victoria (Edward) Tuzinski.