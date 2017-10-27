Raymond B. Timmers, 87, St. Cloud

December 25, 1929 - October 25, 2017

Raymond Bernard Timmers, age 87, St. Cloud, MN died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial with full military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Ray was born December 25, 1929 in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Anna (Janochowski) Timmers. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. Ray worked for Frigidaire and then Burlington Northern Railroad retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428. Ray loved fishing, deer hunting and loved spending time at the cabin with his children and grandchildren. Ray was a loving father and grandfather and an avid Vikings and Twins fan. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his children, Joan (Jon) Stockinger of Cottage Grove, MN; Gerald (Mary) Theisen of Avon, MN; Karen (Terry) McGee of Sauk Rapids, MN; Marilyn Wire of St. Cloud, MN; Ken (Tammie) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Elaine (Roger) Schwab of Willmar, MN; and Rodney (Kathy) Theisen of Sauk Rapids, MN; 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Henry and Edwin Timmers and 3 sisters, Irene Miller, Laura Eder and Lillian Sakry.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.