Raymond A. Doeden, 82, Sauk Rapids

July 19, 1935 - March 26, 2018

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Williams Dingmann FamiFuneral Home in Sauk Rapids for Raymond A. Doeden, age 82, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Rick Koehn will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

Raymond Alfred Doeden was born July 19, 1935 in Rice to Kelly & Addie (Warrick) Doeden. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ray married Dolores Benner on Oct. 3, 1956 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He worked at the St. Regis Paper Mill for 20 years and as a Truck Driver for Anderson Trucking Service for 30 years. Ray was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. In his younger years his hobby was driving his race car at the Golden Spike Speedway. His latest passion was going to Grand Casino at Mille Lacs Lake. Ray spent many hours with his long time fishing buddy Jack Kipka.