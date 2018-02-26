Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins Lead to Arrests in Morrison County

BOWLUS -- A Bowlus man and a Holdingford teenager are facing charges after a rash of thefts in the town of Bowlus. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Joshua Johanson and the 13-year-old boy are responsible for several vehicle break-ins and also a vehicle theft.

A resident called the sheriff's office just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday to report their vehicle had been stolen. The resident said the two thieves returned to the scene and then ran off. At the same time, the sheriff's office fielded a number of calls reporting thefts from unlocked vehicles around the area.

Acting on a tip, officers used a search warrant at 207 2nd Street North in the city of Bowlus and found several stolen items including tools, snow pants, snowmobile jackets and money.

Johanson and the boy face vehicle theft-related charges and tampering with motor vehicles.