Rarick Gives GOP Boost with Senate Special Election Win

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Republican Jason Rarick has given his party a boost by winning a special election in Minnesota's state Senate.

Rarick eased past Democrat Stu Lourey to win the District 11 seat that opened up when Lourey's father, Tony Lourey , was appointed to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's cabinet.

Rarick, a state representative from Pine City, hands the GOP a pickup that boosts their edge in the Senate to 35-32. That gives the party a little more room to maneuver at the Capitol, where the Democrats hold the House.

Stu Lourey has worked as a legislative aide to Sen. Tina Smith. John Birrenbach of the Legal Marijuana Now party.