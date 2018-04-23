Rapidly Melting Snow Causing Flooding in Sibley County

HENDERSON TOWNSHIP (AP) -- Rapidly melting snow is causing some flooding around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 93 in Sibley County Sunday due to flooding along the Rush River. The roadway was closed between Highway 169 and Henderson.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's website, a majority of river levels across the state are listed as ``high'' or ``very high.''

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic says southwestern Minnesota rivers are flooding first. Ahasic tells KARE-TV that because of the late snow in April, flooding along the Mississippi River won't likely occur until May.