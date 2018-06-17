Randy A. Ramler, 56, Milaca

June 15, 1961 - June 14, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Randy A. Ramler, age 56, of Milaca. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Randy passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family and friends on June 14.

Randy was born June 15, 1961 in St. Cloud to Rollie and Donna (Salzl) Ramler. He attended St. John Cantius Grade School and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. He attended St. Cloud State University and was employed by the St. Cloud Correctional Facility (Reformatory) for 32 years. He held a number of positions with AFSCME Union, including President. He retired in 2014.

Randy enjoyed the outdoors which included spending time at his cabin in Emily, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and riding his Harley. He especially loved to spend time with family and friends, laughing and joking. He will be remembered for his quick wit, legendary pranks and storytelling abilities.

Randy is survived by his wife Rhonda, his children Kaylin (Mike) Street and Taylor, step daughters Jordyn and Leah Meyer, mother Donna (John Dokken) Ramler, siblings Cindee (Ron) Cooke, Tim (Cindy) Ramler, Kerry (Gary) Ward as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Randy is preceded in death by his father Rollie.