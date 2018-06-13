Randall Woman Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

RANDALL -- A Randall woman was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Dove Road in Randall.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Mary Olson was heading east on Dove Road, crossing Highway 10, when she struck a pickup heading north.

Olson was taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls for non-life threatening injuries.