Randall Man Taken To Hospital After Farm Accident

RANDALL -- A Randall man was taken to the hospital after some farm equipment fell on top of him.

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m.Tuesday at a home in Parker Township, four miles southwest of Randall.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Todd Berg was using a fork lift to hold up an attachment he wanted to place on a manure spreader. The attachment broke loose and fell on top of him.

He was able to free himself, however he was having difficulty breathing and some back pain.