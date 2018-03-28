Randall Man Taken To Hospital After Farm Accident
RANDALL -- A Randall man was taken to the hospital after some farm equipment fell on top of him.
The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m.Tuesday at a home in Parker Township, four miles southwest of Randall.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Todd Berg was using a fork lift to hold up an attachment he wanted to place on a manure spreader. The attachment broke loose and fell on top of him.
He was able to free himself, however he was having difficulty breathing and some back pain.
Berg was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for his injuries.