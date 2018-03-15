Ramsey County Deputy Cleared in Man’s Fatal Shooting in RV

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Ramsey County Attorney's office has cleared a sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in a confrontation in a recreational vehicle in Vadnais Heights last April.

Prosecutors determined that Deputy Andre Rongitsch's use of force was justified under Minnesota law.

Authorities say 47-year-old Darren Jahnke struggled with officers and disarmed one of them.

Deputies on patrol entered a suspicious RV and found Jahnke inside. Two of the deputies deployed their stun guns, and Jahnke apparently tore loose a holstered gun from a deputy's duty belt.