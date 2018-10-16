Ramon “Ray” H. Teders, 87, St. Cloud

May 22, 1931 – October 16, 2018

Ramon “Ray” H. Teders, 87, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, with his family by his side, at the Heritage of Foley memory care unit.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 90 Riverside Dr. SE, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Ray was born in St. Cloud on May 22, 1931 to Leo and Agnes (Waid) Teders. He grew up on the family farm south of St. Cloud. Ray graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1949, going on to attend St. Cloud State College for two years. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Ray married Millie M. Tiemens on October 20, 1951 and had celebrated 66 years of marriage. He was a loving and hard-working husband and father to 4 wonderful children. Ray worked for Standard Oil and Phillips 66 before starting his own business, owning and operating DeepRock gas station on the east side of St. Cloud for approximately 10 years. He then founded Teders Oil Company in 1955, which he operated with help from his wife and son, Steve, for 60 years.

Ray devoted much of his time to family and friends. Very athletic, he shared a love of softball with his sons and grandkids, playing softball as a pitcher up until age 82, making him one of the oldest ball players in Central Minnesota. His love of God was displayed in his generosity to others and his church. He served in the Meals On Wheels, prison ministry programs and attended a weekly Bible study for many years. Ray loved the outdoors, gardening, farming and caring for animals.

Survivors include his wife, Millie Teders of Sauk Rapids, MN; children, Susan (John) Swanson of Onamia, MN; Steve (Lynn) Teders of St. Cloud, MN; Brian (Jane) Teders of Rockford, IL; sister Roberta Wells of Oregon; brother Rodney Teders of St. Cloud, MN; 11 grandchildren, Kara Goodwin, Alyssa Ophoven, Kristi Nieves, Kim VanVooren, Angela Kramer, Adam Swanson, Eric Teders, Trent Teders, Laura Wenzel, Gina Westlake, and Sarah Foss; and 21 great grandchildren, Kobe, Elise, Chloe, Micah, Lilia, Jacob, Matthew, Anika, Owen, Isabelle, Lucas, Kyle, Derek, Alana, Jacob, Joel, Brian, Peyton, Kyler and Keelan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Leo Teders, brothers, Robert and Richard Teders, sister, Ramona Lagen, daughter, Sherri Konsor, daughter-in-law, Joni Teders, and Alyssa Ophoven’s husband, Tim.