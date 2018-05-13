February 11, 1924 - May 12, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ralph R. Vos, age 94 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 17, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Ralph died Saturday at the County Manor Rehabilitation Center in Sartell. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday and again after 10:00 AM Thursday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. St. Mary’s parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ralph was born February 11, 1924, in Holdingford to Thomas and Rose (Schiller) Vos. He grew up in Holdingford and lived his entire life in the house in which he was born, except for the years during WWII when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in the Pacific. He married Agnes McDonnell on July 15, 1946, in Holdingford. Along with his father and brother, Ralph owned and operated Vos Chevrolet until he retired in 1984.

While still in high school, Ralph played saxophone in the Maestro Ray and His Band Will Play dance band, where he picked up his smooth dancing skills. Ralph enjoyed bowling, playing on the Holdingford baseball team, and traveling. He especially loved going to Minnesota Twins’ games with Agnes, even though she always cheered for whomever the Twins were playing! He also enjoyed playing poker every Monday night with his friends and 500 every Tuesday afternoon at the Holdingford Community Center. For many years, Ralph was a member of the Holdingford Lions Club and the Holdingford Volunteer Fire Department. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living member of the Holdingford American Legion and a devoted member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary.

Ralph is survived by his children, Thomas (Nancy Leigh) Vos, Stratford, CT; Jo Vos, Minneapolis; Judith Vos Sarvis, Grosse Point Farms, MI; and Jacqueline Vos, Minnetonka; grandchildren, Charles (Fran Knechel) Vos, Oak Park, IL, and Douglas Vos, New York, NY); great grandchildren, Simon and Edward Vos, Chicago, IL; and sisters, Dolores Burger, Lindstrom, and Rosemary Heisick, Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Agnes, who died March 14, 2006, his brother Norbert Vos, and his sister Leola Anderson.