Quiet Oaks Holding Annual Butterfly Release Sunday
ST. CLOUD -- You can honor a loved one who has died. The 7th annual Memorial Butterfly Release is this Sunday at Munsinger Gardens. The event is a fundraiser for the Quiet Oaks Hospice House.
This year about 350 butterflies will be released on the grounds and there's still time for people to make a purchase of a butterfly in remembrance of a loved one who has passed.
Executive Director Linda Allen says they'll gather at about 2:00 p.m. with the release happening just before 3:00 p.m. when the music in the gardens begins.
Allen says everyone who buys a butterfly will have the chance to release it.
They come in a little package and we release at the same time and all of them lift off and take flight at the same time. So even if you just want to come down and see the sight of 350 Monarch butterflies being released at the same time that's quite phenomenal.
Allen says if you want to buy a butterfly in remembrance of someone it is recommended that you do that before Sunday. You can buy the butterfly on their website, or by giving them a call.
Quiet Oaks Hospice House opened in the fall of 2008 and has since helped over 720 people and their families.