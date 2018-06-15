Quarry Park Hosting 20th Anniversary Event

WAITE PARK -- Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is turning 20!

The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting an event to celebrate Quarry Park and Nature Preserve's 20th anniversary. The celebration will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Quarry Park.

The event will feature free family activities, a climbing wall, aquarium photo booth, mammal and wetland education, a historical reenactment, park escape, and derrick demonstrations at 11:00 p.m., noon and 1:00 p.m.