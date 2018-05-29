Quarry Park Gets Jump on Summer Season During Memorial Weekend
WAITE PARK -- With this past holiday weekend's extreme heat several came out to cool off at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve.
Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson says the over 600-acre park was the place to beat the heat over Memorial Day weekend.
"The park was extremely busy. We had to dip into some of our extra daily permits. With the excessive heat and it being the first full long weekend, it was by far the most popular weekend at the park so far this year."
Quarry Park features 20 abandoned granite quarries, hiking trails, bike paths and swimming holes. Some of the quarries are more than 100 feet deep.
Quarry 11, one of the parks most popular swimming hole features a large sandy beach. Orbitz recently named the quarry the best beach in Minnesota.
Anderson says Quarry Park and Nature Preserve will be celebrating an anniversary next month.
"June 16th we are celebrating our 20-year anniversary of Quarry Park. There's going to be free parking for everybody all day long. We're going to have family-friendly activities running from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Which include a portable rock climbing wall along with some other scavenger hunt type activities. Then we will be reenacting the historical liberty derrick as well at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m."
For more information on Quarry Park and Nature Preserve follow the link below.