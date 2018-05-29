Quarry Park Gets Jump on Summer Season During Memorial Weekend

"June 16th we are celebrating our 20-year anniversary of Quarry Park. There's going to be free parking for everybody all day long. We're going to have family-friendly activities running from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Which include a portable rock climbing wall along with some other scavenger hunt type activities. Then we will be reenacting the historical liberty derrick as well at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m."