Quarry Park Beach Named Best in Minnesota

WAITE PARK -- Quarry 11 in the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve has been ranked as the best beach in Minnesota by Orbitz.

The travel site took a look at the "best beaches in each landlocked state". Quarry 11 got the nod, in part, thanks to its sandy beach. The quarry was first opened up for swimming in 2015. It is one of the largest in the park, getting as deep as 40 feet.

Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is 683 acres in total.

The park is open year-round. It is open from 8:00 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset. After a snowfall of 4 or more inches, the park is open for cross-country skiing until 10:00 p.m.