Quad Graphics to Close Waseca Plant by End of Year

WASECA (AP) — The largest employer in Waseca is shutting down.

Quad Graphics, formerly Brown Printing, will close at the end of the year.

Sussex, Wisconsin-based Quad Graphics bought the Waseca plant just three years ago for $100 million. The sale also included two other Brown facilities — one in Illinois that employed 550 and another in Pennsylvania that employed 500.

At the time, the 775,000-square-foot Waseca facility employed about 750 non-union workers. Job cuts have since left fewer than 400 workers at the plant, but it remained the largest employer in the southern Minnesota city of 9,200.

A spokeswoman for Quad says about 30 employees will continue working for the company in the Waseca area after the plant closes to support clients and other Quad facilities.