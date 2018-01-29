Just 1 Person With Man in Hotel Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say a standoff continues with a man holed up in a hotel room on the University of Minnesota campus, but there's only one other person in the room instead of two as police said earlier.

University of Minnesota police Chief Matt Clark says it began early Monday when campus and Minneapolis Police Department officers went to the Graduate Minneapolis Hotel to do a welfare check and arrest the man on a warrant out of Arizona for a ``white collar'' nonviolent crime.

Clark says police aren't disclosing whether he's armed or if they consider it a hostage situation.

He says police were still trying to persuade him to come out Monday afternoon and remained hopeful of resolving the standoff fairly soon.