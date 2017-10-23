Public Meeting Scheduled for Hwy 75 Resurfacing Project

WAITE PARK -- The Stearns County Highway Department is inviting everyone to a public meeting Tuesday on the Highway 75 resurfacing project slated for next year.

Stearns County received Federal Highway Administration funding to fix-up the highway between Waite Park and St. Joseph.

The meeting is from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Public Works building at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park. There will be a formal presentation at 5:30.

The resurfacing project will require extensive traffic control, lane shifts, lane closures and temporary signals.

Work is scheduled to be completed in 2018.