ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County officials are inviting you to the retirement reception for outgoing commissioner DeWayne Mareck Tuesday.

Mareck decided to retire and not run for reelection to his seat on the board of commissioners.

The reception follows the regular board meeting and will be from 11:30-12:30 in Room 499 of the Stearns County Administration Center.

Mareck has served as a county commissioner for 12 years.