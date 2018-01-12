Protesters Chained to Bank Doors in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Protesters upset with Wells Fargo's financial backing of oil

pipeline projects chained themselves to bank's doors in downtown Duluth.

The protest Friday involving 20 to 30 people began at around 9 a.m. Wells Fargo kept

the internal entrance to the lobby closed while Duluth police responded to the

bank.

One of the demonstrators, Ernesto Burbank, says they are trying to send a message that Wells Fargo and other banks are invested in oil companies that pollute waterways and desecrate the land.

Three protesters who chained themselves to doors face possible misdemeanor charges of trespassing and obstructing legal process. They were booked into the St. Louis County Jail on 12-hour holds.