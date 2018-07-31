Protesters Block Light Rail in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Activists protesting a prosecutor's decision to decline charging two Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a black man are marching on light train tracks during rush hour.

About 300 people gathered in Minneapolis Tuesday _ a day after a prosecutor said the officers would not be charged in Thurman Blevins' death.

The group began marching on the light rail tracks, chanting: ``No justice, no peace. No racist police.'' Metro Transit warned riders that there may be delays for trains and buses due to the demonstration.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the officers' actions were justified because Blevins was armed, disregarded police commands and turned toward police with the loaded gun.

Blevins' family members said he wasn't a danger to officers and ran away because he was scared.