Protest in St. Cloud of Trump’s Plan to End DACA

ST. CLOUD - A prayer vigil and protest is planned for later Tuesday here in St. Cloud as young immigrants fight to keep Obama-era protections President Trump vows to dismantle.

The local event starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Courthouse in downtown St. Cloud.

The reports are that Trump will announce that he's doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those brought into the country illegally as children. The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.

Details of the changes were not clear, including what would happen if lawmakers failed to pass a measure by the deadline. Trump tweeted early Tuesday: ``Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!''