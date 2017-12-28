Prosecutor Needs Longer on Cop’s Killing of Australian Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

Prosecutor Mike Freeman had promised a decision by year's end in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. On Thursday, Freeman said he needed more time.

He says he won't rush things.

Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond on July 15, just minutes after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor hasn't publicly talked about the case. His partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor then shot her.