Project Aims to Spread Locally Grown Produce in Minnesota

CLINTON, MN (AP) -- A pilot project in Minnesota hopes to bring more locally grown food to the state.

The project is being led by Kathy Draeger, the statewide director for the University of Minnesota regional sustainable development partnerships.

Draeger works to support local projects in rural parts of the state and has been thinking about farm-to-market obstacles for years. Funded by a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, trucks will distribute locally grown produce to small-town grocers across the state.

Bonnie's Hometown Grocery will be the project's hub and Big Stone County farmer Russ Swenson will provide garlic for the pilot project later this summer.