Princeton Man Killed, 10-year-old Hurt in ATV Crash

PRINCETON - A Princeton man was killed and his young passenger was hurt in an ATV crash. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at about 3:30 in Spencer Brook Township east of Princeton.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christian Voight tried to turn north but did not straighten the ATV out and it drove into some trees.

Voight was airlifted to North Memorial where he later died.

The 10-year-old passenger was taken to Fairview Hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.