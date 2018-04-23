WJON.COM/Youtube

Ruff Start Rescue's 7th Annual Wellness Clinic

The Princeton Ruff Start Rescue Wellness clinic has been a huge success in the past, and is for anyone who wants to take advantage of getting their pets shots, tests and vaccines. There is no income requirements required. The Wellness Clinic is being provided once again for anyone that wants to take advantage of the huge discounted prices on various vaccines, annual tests, micro chipping, nail trims and more.

LOCATION

This years event will be taking place at 25850 Main Street in Zimmerman, MN. The event will be from 8 am until 3 pm.

NO APPOINTMENTS/WALK IN'S ONLY

No appointment is needed, and only walk ins will be taken. Everyone will be given a number upon their arrival, so you can feel free to wait in your car until your number is called.

DONATIONS WELCOME

The rescue will also be taking donations on both new and gently used dog and cat supplies and food as well as monetary donations. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.

RUFF START RESCUE