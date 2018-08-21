Princess Kay Coronation Set for Wednesday

FALCON HEIGHTS -- Four young women from central Minnesota will by vying for the title of Princess Kay of the Milky Way. The coronation is Wednesday night on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair.

Among the 12 finalists are 19-year-old Katherine Gathje of Richmond representing Meeker County, 20-year-old Megan Hollerman of Burtrum representing Todd County, 19-year-old Ashley Maus of Freeport representing Stearns County, and 20-year-old Rebekka Paskewitz of Browerville representing Todd County.

The 65th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned during an 8:00 p.m. program at the State Fair Band Shell.

Candidates must be graduating seniors in high school when crowned, and not yet 24 years old, and they cannot be married.

The reigning Princess Kay is Emily Annexstad of St. Peter.