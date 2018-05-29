Prince’s Retreat in Turks and Caicos Islands Up for Sale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A private retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands that's believed to be Prince's only remaining property in his real estate portfolio is up for auction.

A New York auction house is taking sealed bids on the 5.7-acre property which is surrounded by water on three sides and includes several structures with more than 10,000 square feet.

There are two private beaches, a marina and a long, winding driveway that Prince painted purple after he bought the property, including adjacent lots, in 2011 for $13 million.