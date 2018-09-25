Prince’s Band Performing in St. Cloud on Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Prince's band "The Revolution" will be playing here in St. Cloud this Friday. They are the headliners for the Paramount's Autumn Moon fundraiser.

Matt Fink is one of the original members of the band. He says they joined forces with Prince back in the late 1970s, and they backed him during his rise to fame including the Purple Rain soundtrack.

Fink says Prince had a fun side to him.

He was a very fun loving gregarious individual who liked to play practical jokes at times. Usually very enjoyable to be around.

The Revolution's final recording on a Prince album was in 1987. However, Fink says they started talking with Prince about reuniting back in 2014.

I think he would be supportive of The Revolution at this point because he was already beginning to talk about reuniting with us. I personally had a conversation with him about it. It was really going in that direction.

The Autumn Moon fundraiser at the Paramount Theatre starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday with a pre-show reception, and then The Revolution will take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

In October their tour will go to some major U.S. cities including Detroit, Chicago, and New York City. Early next year they will take their tour overseas.