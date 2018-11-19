Priced Reduced for DB Searles Building in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The owners of the DB Searles building on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud are still looking for a buyer.

Granite City Real Estate spokeswoman Kate Hanson says they recently reduced the price to $499,000. She says they have been talking to several experienced operators, but have not closed on a deal yet.

The original listing price back in June was $650,000.

The business closed in late March, and the building has been empty since then. The building built in 1886 has three floors with just under 12,000 square feet.