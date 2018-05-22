President of United Way of Central Minnesota Moving on
ST. CLOUD -- The president and CEO of United Way of Central Minnesota is stepping down from his role.
Jon Ruis is leaving at the end of June to take a position with Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A.
Filling in while they search for a new leader will be Brian Myres, CEO of Myres Consulting. He's been both a campaign chair for the UWCM and has experience in several other central Minnesota organizations.
Ruis says it's been an honor and pleasure serving as president and CEO for the past five years. He's credited with helping raise close to $20-million for different United Way programs.