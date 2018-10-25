Prep Volleyball Scores And Schedule

The Sartell Sabre volleyball team opened up their playoff run with a 3-0 win over the Apollo Eagles Wednesday night. The Sabres are the fifth seed in 8AAA, while the Eagles were the 12 seed.

Apollo's season ends with a record of 10-17, while Sartell advances to a Friday night matchup with Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Tech Tigers also saw their season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Big Lake. The Tigers finish their season with a 7-18 record.

THURSDAY:

Section 6AA

Holdingford @ Cathedral

Rocori @ Albany