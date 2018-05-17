Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Apollo Eagles baseball team beat Brainerd 11-2 Wednesday night. The Eagles are now 6-6 on the season and 4-4 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Reigning CLC Performer of the Week Isaac Benesh earned the win on the mound for Apollo after tossing six innings and allowing just two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. Benesh was also 3-4 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in.