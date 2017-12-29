Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Melrose 61-40 Thursday night at Cathedral High School. CHS is now 7-1 on the season.
Megan Voit led the Crusaders with 17 points, Meg Januschka added 15 and Abbey Medelberg scored 9. Cathedral will play against Litchfield for the tournament championship Friday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Mahtomedi 69, Tech 28
Bloomington Kennedy 61, Sartell 53
Totino-Grace 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Pine City 72, ROCORI 39
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Little Falls 4 PM
Litchfield @ Cathedral 6 PM
Girls Hockey
Fargo 5, Storm N Sabres 2
River Lakes 2, Hastings 1 (OT)
FRIDAY
West Fargo @ Storm N Sabres
River Lakes vs New Prague @ Farmington
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Zimmerman 50
Mandan 76, Cathedral 71
FRIDAY
Granite City Classic
Sartell vs Princeton 11:30 AM
ROCORI vs Big Lake 1 PM
Delano vs Apollo 4 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Tech 7 PM
Crusader Classic Tournament
Cathedral vs Watertown-Mayer 4 PM
Boys Hockey
Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
St. Cloud 9, St. Louis Park 5
Cathedral 6, River Lakes 2
Sartell 6, Holy Angels 1
FRIDAY (All games at the MAC)
River Lakes vs St. Francis 11:30 AM
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Litchfield 1:45
Sartell vs Cathedral 7:15 PM