Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 22nd

The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Little Falls 71-39 Tuesday night. The Crusaders have now won five of their past six games to improve to 9-7 overall on the season.

Megan Voit led CHS with 18 points in the win, while Hallie Hupf added 11 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral will play at Mora on Friday.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 53, Sartell 28

Monticello 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Cambridge-Isanti 69, Tech 34

Apollo 65, Brainerd 62

Girls Hockey

River Lakes 2, Sartell 1

Boys Basketball

Rocori 77, Becker 58

(Cobyn Alexander led Rocori with 17 points and Luke Humbert added 14).

Little Falls 65, Apollo 59

(Apollo drops to 9-8 overall).

Minnetonka 74, Tech 50

(Odier Olange led Tech with 18 points and Tate Caldwell had 13. Tech is 5-10)

Sartell 73, Monticello 68 (overtime) (Sartell improves to 10-3)

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Luke Johnson and Jack Randolph each scored 2 goals and Sam Oster had 1 goal and 2 assists for St. Cloud).

Brainerd 6, Sartell 2

(Nick Plautz and Michael Webster each had 1 goal for Sartell).

Alexandria 5, River Lakes 2

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

(2nd ranked Cathedral got goals from Nate Martin, Cullen Hiltner and Jack Smith).