Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 5th
The Sartell Sabre boys basketball team held on to beat the Rocori Spartans 74-64 Tuesday night in Cold Spring. The Sabres led by as many as 17 points in the game, but Rocori whittled the lead to 60-55 late in the second half before Sartell pulled away for the win.
Thomas Gieske led all scorers with 28 points for Sartell, while Corbyn Alexander led the Spartans with 18.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
DeLaSalle 85, Apollo 50
Waconia 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 82
Tech 60, Alexandria 52
Melrose 79, Cathedral 71
Girls Basketball
Becker 67, Tech 26
Sartell 57, Cathedral 53
Apollo 64, Monticello 59
Boys Hockey
Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell 5, River Lakes 1
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres 4, River Lakes 1
Icebreakers 6, Willmar 3