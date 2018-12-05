Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 5th

The Sartell Sabre boys basketball team held on to beat the Rocori Spartans 74-64 Tuesday night in Cold Spring. The Sabres led by as many as 17 points in the game, but Rocori whittled the lead to 60-55 late in the second half before Sartell pulled away for the win.

Thomas Gieske led all scorers with 28 points for Sartell, while Corbyn Alexander led the Spartans with 18.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

DeLaSalle 85, Apollo 50

Waconia 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 82

Tech 60, Alexandria 52

Melrose 79, Cathedral 71

Girls Basketball

Becker 67, Tech 26

Sartell 57, Cathedral 53

Apollo 64, Monticello 59

Boys Hockey

Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell 5, River Lakes 1

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 4, River Lakes 1

Icebreakers 6, Willmar 3