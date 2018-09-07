Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 6th
The Cathedral Crusader football team suffered a 55-7 setback against New London-Spicer Thursday night at Husky Stadium. The Crusaders are now 0-2 on the season.
Caleb Leintz scored the Crusaders' lone touchdown on a 20-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. New London-Spicer led 35-0 at the half.
Cathedral will look to bounce back next week at Milaca.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Tech 2, Willmar 1
Little Falls 3, St. John’s Prep 2
Rocori 7, Melrose 4
Boys Soccer
Little Falls 7, St. John’s Prep 0
Tech 3, Willmar 1
Apollo 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Volleyball
Sartell 3, Rocori 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 1