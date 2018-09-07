Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 6th

The Cathedral Crusader football team suffered a 55-7 setback against New London-Spicer Thursday night at Husky Stadium. The Crusaders are now 0-2 on the season.

Caleb Leintz scored the Crusaders' lone touchdown on a 20-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. New London-Spicer led 35-0 at the half.

Cathedral will look to bounce back next week at Milaca.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Tech 2, Willmar 1

Little Falls 3, St. John’s Prep 2

Rocori 7, Melrose 4

Boys Soccer

Little Falls 7, St. John’s Prep 0

Tech 3, Willmar 1

Apollo 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Volleyball

Sartell 3, Rocori 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 1