Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 4th

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team beat Fergus Falls 75-65 in overtime Thursday night. The win makes the Tigers 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Tigers will host Moorhead Saturday afternoon.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Tech 75, Fergus Falls 65 OT

Willmar 76, ROCORI 57

Alexandria 73, Sartell 60

FRIDAY

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM

Boys Hockey

Sartell 2, Alexandria 1

Garret Freeman and Connor Kalthoff

St. Cloud 3, Bemidji 1

Brad Amundson 2G

FRIDAY

Cathedral @ Hermantown

Girls Basketball

Apollo 80, Minneapolis North 67

Buffalo 63, Tech 32

FRIDAY

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids 6 PM

ROCORI @ Willmar 7:15

Alexandria @ Sartell 7:15

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7:15

Girls Hockey

Ice Breakers 3, Moorhead 2

Alexandria 3, Storm N Sabres 1

Brainerd 6, River Lakes 0