Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 3rd

The Sartell boys hockey team earned a 1-0 win at Alexandria Thursday night to improve to 9-2 on the season. Michael Webster's goal at 4:26 of the second period proved to be the game-winner, and Cole Bright made 27 saves to earn the win in net for Sartell.

The Sabres will play at Fergus Falls on Tuesday before a huge showdown against Cathedral on Thursday, January 10th at Bernick's Arena.

Boys Basketball

Buffalo 77, Apollo 51

Sauk Rapids-Rice 75, Detroit Lakes 57

Girls Basketball

Willmar 77, Apollo 46

Sartell 59, Brainerd 57

Tech 77, Rocori 47

Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 22

Boys Hockey

Bemidji 4, St. Cloud 2