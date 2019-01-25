Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 24th

The Apollo Eagles beat the Tech Tigers 65-63 in overtime Thursday night at Tech High School. The Eagles won on a last-second layup by junior Logan Johnson.

Odier Olange led the Tigers with 28 points before fouling out with one minute left in regulation, while Michael Gravelle paced the Eagles with 21 points.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Alexandria 73, Rocori 57

Cathedral 78, Mora 77

Girls Basketball

Big Lake 63, Apollo 61

Boys Hockey

Sartell 4, Minneapolis 3 (OT)

Brainerd 4, St. Cloud 1

River Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 3

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 2