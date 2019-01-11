Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 10th

The Cathedral Crusaders topped Sartell 5-1 in a boys hockey game at Bernick's Arena Thursday night. Cathedral improves to 13-1 on the season with the win, while Sartell falls to 10-3.

Blake Perbix led Cathedral to victory with a hat trick, while Noah Amundson made 19 saves in net for the Crusaders.

Elsewhere, August Falloon's second goal of the night gave St. Cloud a 3-2 overtime win over River Lakes.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Fergus Falls 3-2 thanks to two goals in the game's final four minutes.