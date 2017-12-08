Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, December 7th
The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Pequot Lakes 68-65 Thursday night in the North Gym. The Crusaders improve to 3-0 with the win.
Megan Voit led the Crusaders with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Abby Medelberg added 12 points and ten assists.
ELSEWHERE:
Apollo 57, Monticello 53
Alexandria 59, ROCORI 11
Sartell 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 33
FRIDAY
Bemidji @ Apollo
STMA @ Tech
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hopkins 95, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
FRIDAY
Willmar @ Sartell
Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
BOYS HOCKEY
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Becker 0
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 2 (OT)
FRIDAY
Rochester Lourdes @ Cathedral 7:15 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes 2, Hutchinson 1
Storm N Sabres 7, Willmar 1
St. Cloud 3, Fergus Falls 2