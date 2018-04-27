Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday

The Moorhead Spuds beat the Tech Tiger baseball team 10-5 Thursday in Moorhead. The Tigers fall to 0-2 on the season with the loss.

Austin Nikolas went 4-4 with a home run while knocking in three runs and scoring three for Tech. Drew Bulson added a pair of hits for the Tigers in the loss.

The Spuds scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-1 lead, then put a four-spot on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-3 lead.

The Tigers will host the Willmar Cardinals on Monday at the MAC.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Cathedral 8, Albany 6

FRIDAY

Sartell @ Zimmerman

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Orono @ Cathedral