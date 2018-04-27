Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday
The Moorhead Spuds beat the Tech Tiger baseball team 10-5 Thursday in Moorhead. The Tigers fall to 0-2 on the season with the loss.
Austin Nikolas went 4-4 with a home run while knocking in three runs and scoring three for Tech. Drew Bulson added a pair of hits for the Tigers in the loss.
The Spuds scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-1 lead, then put a four-spot on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-3 lead.
The Tigers will host the Willmar Cardinals on Monday at the MAC.
ELSEWHERE:
Baseball
Cathedral 8, Albany 6
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Zimmerman
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Orono @ Cathedral
Softball
Rocori 10, Fergus Falls 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 15, Apollo 3
FRIDAY
Cathedral @ Pierz 4 PM