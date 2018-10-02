Prep Sports Scoreboard- Monday, October 1st

The Cathedral volleyball team continued their fantastic season with a straight-set win over Annandale Monday night at CHS. Set scores were 29-27, 25-15, 29-27.

Gabby Heying led the Crusaders with 18 kills, while Hallie Hupf contributed 11 kills and 13 digs. Megan Voit charted 40 set assists, and Cathedral improves to 15-1 on the season with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Tech 3, Buffalo 1

Cathedral 12, St. John’s Prep 2

Girls Soccer

Monticello 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cathedral 7, St. John’s Prep 0

Volleyball

Apollo 3, Mpls Edison 0

Rocori 3, Zimmerman 1

Big Lake 3, Tech 0

Cathedral 3, Annandale 0