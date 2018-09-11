Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 11th

The Rocori girls soccer team will host Brainerd at 5:30 Tuesday evening in Cold Spring. The Spartans are currently 0-3 on the season, while the Warriors check in with a record of 3-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer
Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 3:15
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 5 PM
Apollo @ Willmar 5 PM

Girls Soccer
Tech @ Elk River 5 PM
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 5:15
Willmar @ Apollo 7 PM

Volleyball
Cathedral vs Heritage Christian Academy 5 PM
Tech @ Sartell
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rocori @ Apollo

