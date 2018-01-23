Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 23rd

Dave Overlund

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take on the St. Cloud boys hockey team at the MAC Tuesday night.

The Storm is 4-13 on the season and coming off of an 8-1 loss to Alexandria on Thursday. St. Cloud fell 8-3 to Cathedral at Hockey Day Minnesota.

ELSEWHERE: 

Boys Hockey 
Alexandria @ River Lakes
Brainerd @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Little Falls

Girls Hockey 
River Lakes @ Storm N Sabres

Boys Basketball
Tech @ Minnetonka
Apollo @ Brainerd
Little Falls @ ROCORI

Girls Basketball 
Brainerd @ Sartell
Milaca @ Cathedral

 

