Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 23rd
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take on the St. Cloud boys hockey team at the MAC Tuesday night.
The Storm is 4-13 on the season and coming off of an 8-1 loss to Alexandria on Thursday. St. Cloud fell 8-3 to Cathedral at Hockey Day Minnesota.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ River Lakes
Brainerd @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Storm N Sabres
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Minnetonka
Apollo @ Brainerd
Little Falls @ ROCORI
Girls Basketball
Brainerd @ Sartell
Milaca @ Cathedral