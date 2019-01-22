Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 22nd
The Cathedral Crusader boys hockey team will host rival Little Falls tonight at the MAC in St. Cloud. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
The Crusaders check in with a 16-1 record this season, while Little Falls has posted a 10-6 mark on the season.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Becker @ Rocori
Monticello @ Sartell
Apollo @ Little Falls
Minnetonka @ Tech
Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Alexandria
St. Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Brainerd
Girls Basketball
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
Apollo @ Brainerd
Tech @ Cambridge
Monticello @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres @ River Lakes